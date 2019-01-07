Black Friday 2019 Nintendo 3DS & 2DS deals for hardware & games
Shacknews has rounded up the best Black Friday 2019 deals for Nintendo 3DS and 2DS hardware, games, and peripherals.
Pick up two more Pokemon for your collection this October.
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition (yes, that's the name) finally has a Western release date.
Wondering which games will be featured at this year's E3? Here's a list of every new and upcoming video game confirmed to appear at E3 2019.
Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn is an impossibly cute adventure that looks and feels perfect on the Nintendo 3DS.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will bring the world of Pokémon to the Nintendo Switch, but can 3DS fans ever expect the game to release on Nintendo's handheld?
The hilarious Nintendo DS RPG jumps to the 3DS with additional content. Is it still a worthy trip worth taking?
North American Nintendo Switch shipments account for 40% of the pie and software shipments total over 160 million globally.
Pick up new and old classics on the cheap for your Nintendo 3DS collection.
Gamers in the US can now get their digital Switch and 3DS games through the Humble Bundle online store.