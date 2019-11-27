Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo 2DS & 3DS Deals - Handhelds, Games, & Peripherals

It's the most wonderful time of the year – time for the hottest deals we can find on the coolest electronics around. If you're shopping for some gamers on your list, now's a great time to start looking around for some deals on the coolest gamer gifts out there. Black Friday may be the biggest sale of the year, but Cyber Monday is no slouch. With that in mind, we've gathered some of the best discounts out there currently on Nintendo's 3DS XL and 2DS XL as well as some of the cheapest prices on the best games you can find for the systems below. Get those credit cards ready and let's get to shopping!

Best Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo 3DS/2DS hardware deals

Sadly, neither the Nintendo 3DS, 2DS XL, or 2DS are attracting the same numbers they once were. Nintendo is solely focusing on the Switch right now, leaving its older handhelds in the dust. As such, deals involving the base handheld systems are quite sparse at the moment. There aren't currently any major retailers offering the consoles at a discount for Black Friday or Cyber Monday right now, which is truly a bummer given the system's fantastic library of games. We'll continue to monitor the situation, of course, and if anything changes, we'll update this page accordingly.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo 3DS/2DS peripheral deals

You need console deals for peripheral deals to spring up, and it looks like there are no peripheral sales across major retailers for Cyber Monday for Nintendo's family of handhelds. If anything, the masses are focusing on the Switch, if that's what you're looking for. Should anything pop up for the Nintendo 3DS or 2DS XL, we'll keep you apprised of the situation. Keep checking back in the meantime.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo 3DS/2DS games deals

Regrettably, the same deals available for Black Friday 2019 shoppers looking to purchase titles for their Nintendo 3DS, 2DS, or 2DS XL are the exact ones available through Cyber Monday. You can find them below. There are a few good picks, but nothing groundbreaking. It would be a good occasion to go ahead and pick up the last generation of Pokemon games, especially if you've been exploring Sword and Shield on Switch.

To stay on top of the latest deals, keep checking back here. As the days tick away, we'lll keep adding the latest New Nintendo 3DS XL and New Nintendo 2DS XL deals in the days leading up to Cyber Monday, so keep an eye out to see what develops!