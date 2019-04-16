Shack Chat: What is your dream Xbox Series X launch title?
With the Xbox event coming up and the release of the Xbox Series X at the end of the year, let's chat about what would be our dream Xbox Series X launch titles.
With the Xbox event coming up and the release of the Xbox Series X at the end of the year, let's chat about what would be our dream Xbox Series X launch titles.
Ninja Gaiden 2 leads the latest batch of Xbox One backwards compatible titles, complete with Xbox One X visual upgrades.
The final Nintendo Switch Online update for 2018 features some legendary names.
Greg Burke is back with a special look back at Ninja Gaiden's arcade cabinet.
Is a new installment of the famed series in the works?
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z is hitting on March 4, according to a newly released trailer.
Hands-on impressions of Yaiba from E3 2013, with thoughts from executive producer Keiji Inafune.
Xbox owners will be able to better emulate the experience of playing a Wii U launch game with the upcoming release of Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge thanks to SmartGlass features.
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge is coming to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on April 2.
Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus will be added to the Vita PlayStation Plus line-up tomorrow, along with discounts on some other titles.