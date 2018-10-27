NieR Replicant remaster announced for consoles and PC
Following the series' 10th anniversary, NieR Replicant is receiving a remastered release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
Nier: Automata is celebrating a massive milestone, with over 4 million copies having been sold since its launch.
This Nier: Automata cartoon made by fans looks better than some of what's shown on TV by professionals, to be honest.
2B will be playable when DLC 2 drops.
Players can find steep discounts on a range of Square Enix titles in the latest Steam publisher weekend sale.
With a name like 3C3C1D119440927, who could have guessed the DLC might be a bit confusing?
Platinum Games brings Yoko Taro's madness to life as stylishly as possible, but can it live up to the original? Our review.
Red-hot Android action is coming to a PlayStation 4 near you.
NieR: Automata has a release date in Japan, but we're hoping it turns out to be a universal release date.
It appears Square Enix doesn't realize what the word 'exclusive' means now that NieR: Automata is coming to PC.