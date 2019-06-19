Snoop Dogg is in NHL 20 for some strange reason
NHL 20 welcomes Snoop Dogg to the broadcast booth today, something I didn't see coming when I woke up this morning.
NHL 20 takes giant steps forward but, like all good teams, nobody's game is perfect. Our review.
There are a couple odd ratings in the top 50 players in NHL 20, but this Leafs fan is pleased his team's strong showing.
EA has finally announced the Nordic cover athletes for NHL 20 will be Patrik Laine and Elias Pettersson.
The NHL 20 beta is now live to download on the PS4 or Xbox One.
I'm cautiously optimistic that Signature Shots and Goalie Threat Analysis will make NHL 20 the best the series has seen in several years.
Even if it's only a small group of people, some fans are wondering if there will be an NHL 20 release on PC.
The NHL 20 release date will differ depending on what edition you buy and if you plan to pre-order or purchase the game at launch.
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been named the NHL 20 cover athlete.