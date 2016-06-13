Mount & Blade 2 Early Access will begin in late March 2020
The much-anticipated sequel to the medieval action-RPG, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is set to come to Steam Early Access by the end of March.
Destroy castles stone by stone in Mount and Blade
For a series about building an army of warriors and rampaging across battlefields on foot with axes swinging, the announcement of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is awfully quiet. Developer TaleWorlds Entertainment quietly confirmed yesterday that yes, it's making the sequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, but didn't really have much else to say and the teaser trailer revealed little.
The Mount & Blade gang at Taleworlds are elevating another mod, this time turning Mount & Musket: Battalion into the paid expansion 'Napoleonic Wars' for M&B Warband. The multiplayer-only DLC packs over 220 unique units.