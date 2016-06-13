New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord announced

For a series about building an army of warriors and rampaging across battlefields on foot with axes swinging, the announcement of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is awfully quiet. Developer TaleWorlds Entertainment quietly confirmed yesterday that yes, it's making the sequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, but didn't really have much else to say and the teaser trailer revealed little.

