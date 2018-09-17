Minecraft Earth assembles 'Mobs at the Park' this Saturday
As part of Minecraft's 10th anniversary celebration, Mojang is inviting Minecraft Earth players in three major cities out to Mobs at the Park.
As part of Minecraft's 10th anniversary celebration, Mojang is inviting Minecraft Earth players in three major cities out to Mobs at the Park.
The next big Minecraft content drop was revealed during Saturday's MINECON Live opening keynote, as players prepare to jump into the Nether Update.
MINECON Live 2019 viewers were treated to the opening cinematic for Minecraft Dungeons, as they got to witness the origins of the Arch Illager.
Minecraft fans won't have to wait much longer to try out Minecraft Earth, as they found out at this year's MINECON Live keynote that the early access version is set to roll out in October.
D-D-Danger! Watch behind you! There's new DuckTales content for Minecraft out to find you!
Minecraft's world is universally recognized, but what happens when that world takes a step into a different genre? Shacknews goes to E3 2019 to find out.
Minecraft's massive user base is about to get a little bigger when Mojang's world-builder hits Xbox Game Pass next month.
Looking for an idea of what Minecraft's next update will include? MineCon Earth livestream viewers will get to decide for themselves.
Also, the Moana Character Pack is out today, so you're welcome!
MINECON Earth had plenty for Minecraft fans, including details on the game's next update.