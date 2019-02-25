What is Microsoft Mesh?
Find out what Microsoft Mesh is and why people are excited about it.
During Microsoft Ignite, it shared its new Microsoft Mesh program, which will allow for 'shared holographic experiences' across various mixed reality platforms.
