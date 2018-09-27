How Celeste: Chapter 9 was inspired by Super Mario World
Months after releasing Celeste's long-awaited Chapter 9 DLC, creator Matt Thorson reflects back on its development in a postmortem blog post.
Months after releasing Celeste's long-awaited Chapter 9 DLC, creator Matt Thorson reflects back on its development in a postmortem blog post.
Celeste's Chapter 9 DLC is ready to release, with newly-formed Extremely Ok Games announcing that the game will release next week.
Want more Celeste? The upcoming Chapter 9 DLC will come packing over 100 levels.
Fall asleep to the soothing sounds of this new Celeste-themed piano collection.
Need more grueling challenges in Celeste? The DLC Chapter will deliver, though it won't be out by the game's anniversary.
The team behind the indie hit Celeste is canceling Skytorn, a metroidvania game that has been in development for years.
A tall, dangerous mountain lies ahead, but for Madeline, the toughest challenge to overcome may be her own self-doubts. This captivating tale stands out as Shacknews' Best Indie Game of 2018.
TowerFall may be five years old, but it's never felt better than it has on Nintendo Switch. Our review.
The popular Celeste characters come to the raucous indie game.
The head honcho at Matt Makes Games stopped to chat with Shacknews at the 2018 GDCAs.