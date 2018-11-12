XM Studios interview: A look at the 2020 product line-up
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
As Agents of Shield enters its final season, we talk with Chloe Bennett and Jeff Ward about their journey through the series.
What would an Agents of Shield video game actually look like? Shacknews caught up with Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova to see what they think.
The legendary Marvel writer, editor, and publisher Stan Lee gave us more than we could have ever asked for.
VFX veteran Matt Aitken takes us on a technological journey from the first Iron Man film all the way to Infinity War.
SDCC 2018 is coming up quick, and we've got all the important dates and times that attendees need to know about.
Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot to rebel right on tax day.
This could help stem the tide of commercial and critical duds from the video game industry.
For franchises with such strong attachments and money-generating capabilities, it's odd that both Marvel and Star Wars are so poorly represented in the gaming space.
Disney Interactive has announced additional details surrounding its upcoming Marvel Battlegrounds Play Set, which includes a release date of March 2016.