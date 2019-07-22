New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

All Stories Tagged: Marvel Comics

Opinion: 5 Marvel Dark Side Heroes That Deserve Games

Opinion: 5 Marvel Dark Side Heroes That Deserve Games

The success of Netflix's Daredevil series is a sign that the Man Without Fear may be worthy of his own dark, gritty, and brutal video game. But he's not alone. The Marvel universe has quite a few characters willing to wade through the criminal underground, all willing to use force to see justice done. Here are some dark heroes that deserve a chance to shine in video games.

Marvel producing Max Payne 3 comic

Rockstar has announced a three-part Marvel comic series that tells the story leading to Max Payne 3. It's being written by Dan Houser and Remedy's Sam Lake, with Greg Horn on cover art and Fernando Blanco on pencils and inks.

Hello, Meet Lola