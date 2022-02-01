Unboxing & Review: Marvel Select Human Torch Get a closer look at Diamond Select Toys' new Marvel figures with Video Editor Greg Burke.

Marvel fans have lots of reasons to be happy these days. Between the multi-billion dollar cinematic universe, countless television shows, and ongoing comic runs, just about every avenue of interest has seen activity. The same goes for the collectibles market as well. Some of the coolest new collectible figures featuring Marvel properties have been Diamond Select Toys’ Marvel Select lineup.

Our own Greg Burke got an opportunity to go hands-on with one of the newest releases from the Diamond Select Toys Marvel lineup, the Human Torch!

Standing approximately 7 inches tall and featuring 16 points of articulation, this figure is cast in translucent material and comes with interchangeable flame effects, a flight stand, and a Golden Age Torch head. It comes packaged in display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. The figure was designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Chris Dahlberg. It currently retails for $29.99 and is available at toy retailers now.

