Bungie reportedly working on new Marathon project
The Destiny 2 developer may be working on a revival of its Marathon series according to recent reports.
The Destiny 2 developer may be working on a revival of its Marathon series according to recent reports.
Go back to the past with one of Bungie’s first and most recognizable trilogies.
Before Bungie blew up with the Halo franchise, it worked on a sci-fi first person trilogy called Marathon. As a surprise gift for the holiday season, all three games are being released for free alongside an open-source version of the Marathon 2 engine, Al