Google Pixel 7 will be the first Google phone to feature a built-in VPN
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will be able to enjoy a built-in VPN at no extra cost.
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will be able to enjoy a built-in VPN at no extra cost.
Both phones will utilize Google's new Tensor G2 chip, and both are available for preorder starting today.
Pre-orders have begun on Google's new line of Pixel Watch, which utilizes its new Tensor G2 mobile chip.
The new line of Google Pixel smartphones and products will feature this new mobile chip, said to feature improved machine learning and processing.