Interview: Going hands-on with Mad Catz E.G.O. Fightstick
Mad Catz is back with a brand new gaming fightstick. Take a look at what they've got in store.
Mad Catz is back with a brand new gaming fightstick. Take a look at what they've got in store.
PC gamers can celebrate Mad Catz's 30-year history with limited editions of the R.A.T. gaming mouse.
"New ideas, new products, and new manufacturing" highlight the latest gaming-oriented peripherals from Mad Catz.
Mad Catz has returned and the zombie peripheral maker will make its first appearance in Las Vegas next week.
With its recent acquisition, Logitech is preparing itself to further integrate itself into the simulation controller market.
Saying 'RAT' and 'mice' in the same sentence may be a little redundant.
Co-publishing deal with Harmonix was 'incredibly disappointing.'
Harmonix appears to be switching publishing dance partners, as it goes from Mad Catz to Performance Designed Products. Meanwhile, Rock Band 4 is in line to get a major feature update this fall.
Those looking to bring their Career mode scores to the Rock Band 4 leaderboards will finally be able to do so with tomorrow's free update.
Another three new tracks are hitting Rock Band 4 tomorrow, including one from the great Motorhead and its dearly departed lead singer, Lemmy Kilmister.