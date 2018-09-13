Lord of the Rings: Gollum screens give us our first look at the game
It's looking like Daedalic Entertainment intends to take players deep inside the twisted world inside and outside of Gollum's mind on PS5 and Xbox One.
The digital tabletop genre is going to get some love on the hybrid console with some of the most notable releases available.
Bundle Stars has four great Lord of the Rings-themed games, including LEGO The Hobbit, for just $9.99 to celebrate the launch of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. You shall not pass on these savings!
Guardians of Middle-Earth is getting some new Hobbit-themed DLC today to pair with the movie: Bilbo Baggins and Bert the Troll for $2 each, and a free Shire map.
Our review of Guardians of Middle-Earth, a Lord of the Rings themed MOBA from Monolith Productions.
Lego Lord of the Rings will feature an open-world environment and crafting at blacksmith shops, according to publisher Warner Bros.
A hands-on look at Guardians of Middle-earth, the downloadable console MOBA coming this fall from Monolith Productions.
Lord of the Rings Online's "Riders of Rohan" expansion has been delayed to October 15, and pre-orders are getting a free gift of consumable items and points to make up for the delay.
Lord of the Rings Online is getting its fourth major expansion, the Riders of Rohan, on September 5. Pre-purchasing the expansion nets you a few special perks and baubles.
WBIE and Monolith have announced Guardians of Middle Earth, a Lord of the Rings-themed 5v5 MOBA coming to Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network later this year.