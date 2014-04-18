Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions, Infinity Ward, King, Raven Software, and more will fall under leadership of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.
Candy Crush publisher King has resolved its legal disputes with both Banner Saga developer Stoic Studio and CandySwipe developer Albert Ransom, according to both devs.
King, developer and publisher of Candy Crush Saga, has abandoned its attempt to trademark the word "candy" when pertaining to video games. Since...
As expected, the studio behind Candy Crush Saga plans on going public. King Digital Entertainment has filed its initial IPO papers with the SEC and...
King, developer of Candy Crush Saga, is not stepping down from its trademark scandal, even as the company's CEO apologizes for copying a game.
Candy Crush Saga developer King has filed a "Notice of Opposition" to Stoic's trademark for The Banner Saga. The legal notice claims a "likelihood of confusion," but in a separate statement King claims this is just a necessary legal step to protect their brand from clones.
Not everyone is taking kindly to King's trademark of the word "candy," as developers Cariboo will be holding a "Candy Jam" with the express purpose of creating candy-related games.
King, developer and publisher of Candy Crush Saga, has managed to trademark the word "candy" when pertaining to video games. Ever since King got...
Today, Candy Crush Saga has been updated with a new expansion that adds a new wrinkle to the Bejeweled-inspired gameplay.
Capitalizing on the runaway success of Candy Crush Saga, King is looking into going public.