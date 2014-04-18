New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: King

Candy Crush Saga dev filing for IPO

As expected, the studio behind Candy Crush Saga plans on going public. King Digital Entertainment has filed its initial IPO papers with the SEC and...

Candy Crush Saga dev opposes The Banner Saga trademark

Candy Crush Saga developer King has filed a "Notice of Opposition" to Stoic's trademark for The Banner Saga. The legal notice claims a "likelihood of confusion," but in a separate statement King claims this is just a necessary legal step to protect their brand from clones.

Hello, Meet Lola