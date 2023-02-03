EU issues antitrust warning against Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger An EU commission added to the fears that Microsoft's $69 billion USD deal could threaten access to largescale franchises like Call of Duty.

Microsoft’s troubles with trying to get the $69 billion USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard done continue to compound with a European Union commission having issued an antitrust warning against the deal. Said warning echoes previous sentiments and fears that if the deal goes through, it would give Microsoft and Xbox too much power to be able to control the availability of largescale franchises like Call of Duty.

The EU Commission issued its statement earlier this week, as reported by Politico. According to the statement, the commission launched an investigation and concluded that Microsoft having control of Activision Blizzard and all of its IP would give the tech giant too much power in the gaming space:

The move comes after the EU launched an in-depth investigation into the deal in November, finding that Microsoft may in the future be incentivized to block access to Activision’s popular “Call of Duty” franchise.



Such foreclosure strategies could reduce competition in the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, leading to higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for console game distributors, which may, in turn, be passed on to consumers.

Call of Duty continues to remain at the heart of concerns regarding Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Source: Activision Blizzard

This is far from the first time global antitrust authorities have shared concern over Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s deal. UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) issued concerns over the deal, and although Microsoft called these concerns misplaced, the US’s Federal Trade Commission joined in the concerns, signaling intent to launch a lawsuit to block the deal.

Despite all of this resistance and the EU’s added involvement aside, Microsoft told Politico that it is dedicated to “finding a path forward.”

“We are listening carefully to the European Commission's concerns and are confident we can address them,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

As the Activision Blizzard deal still remains in limbo, it remains to be seen what Microsoft will do to circumvent all hindrances from global authorities. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for the latest updates and details.