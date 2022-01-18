How much money does Candy Crush make? Here's how much cash Candy Crush pulls in for King and Activision Blizzard.

Candy Crush is one of the biggest games on the planet, bringing in massive numbers for developer King and parent company Activision Blizzard. The wildly popular mobile puzzle game is a big revenue generator, but just how much money does Candy Crush make? We’ll dive into that by looking at the financial earnings of developer King in recent history.

How much money does Candy Crush make?

Looking at past earnings reports from Activision Blizzard, the parent company of King, tells us just how much money Candy Crush has been pulling in. In the company’s Q3 2021 earnings report, it’s revealed that King earned $652 million for the three-month period. Not only is this a large chunk of change in its own right, but it also shows that King brought in more money than both Activision and Blizzard. This is quite impressive when you consider that Candy Crush was going up against games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch.

In Activision Blizzard’s annual report for 2020, we see that King reeled in $2.164 billion. Although King has published other games, Candy Crush remains the company’s top performer by a wide margin. Not every dollar can be attributed to the success of Candy Crush, but the vast majority of it can be.

Candy Crush is an absolute powerhouse that’s brought in heaps of cash for Activision Blizzard over the year, remaining one of the most played games on mobile devices. With Candy Crush soon becoming a Microsoft property as a result of the $70 billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the future. For more on the financial side of the video game industry, you can stick with us right here on Shacknews.