Activision Blizzard implements required partial return to office for employees Activision Blizzard was allowing remote work through the COVID-19 pandemic, but that policy is reportedly coming to an end.

Rough changes are coming for a number of employees at Activision Blizzard. The company is ending full-time remote work policies that were put in place to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the alleged rollout of a new partial return-to-office policy, Activision employees may expected to report to physical work locations three times a week. Blizzard employees are seemingly expected follow suit at a later date.

Word of Activision Blizzard’s partial return-to-office was first shared by disgruntled employees who warned of the changes, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. However, it has since been confirmed by GamesIndustry.biz via a supposed communication from an Activision Blizzard spokesperson.

“Activision Blizzard has been returning teams to the office over the past year, and on February 13, we updated our future-of-work plans,” the spokesperson told GI.biz. “In close partnership with each leadership team, we crafted a plan that is customized based on what’s best for our business and our teams. We look forward to the increased real-time, in-person collaboration and opportunities this change will foster.”

Activision Blizzard employees have shared grievances at the sudden partial return-to-office policy set to be implemented starting in April with Activision.

Source: Twitter

Sources close to Activision Blizzard confirmed that King employees returned to office in July 2022. For Activision, the supposed start date of this partial return-to-office policy will go into effect on April 10. Finally, sources suggested that Blizzard employees will be required to adhere to the new mandate on July 10.

Prior to the statement by Activision Blizzard, employees shared grievance with the rumored mandate. Twitter user LeastMyHairIsOk, who claims to work for Blizzard, suggested that the policies will cause a reduction in the work force from those who can’t or won’t adhere to the mandate.

“The company will see a large reduction in force if this occurs,” they wrote. “The majority of employees at ABK have no interest in returning to office either full or part time. This isn’t to say that nobody sees the value in an office environment, but we’ve overall decided the risks do not outweight those benefits.”

With the deal to be acquired by Microsoft stalled and the threat of Bobby Kotick’s continued leadership hanging overhead, it would seem that Activision Blizzard and its employees may be headed for a clash in April when the mandate goes into play for Activision. As we continue to monitor the situation, stay tuned here at Shacknews.