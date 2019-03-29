Jump Force to be delisted in February 2022
Bandai Namco will cease development and pull Jump Force from digital shelves in a few months.
Yu-Gi-Oh!'s villainous Seto Kaiba is coming to Jump Force this May to wreck things with his Blue-Eyes White Dragon.
Learn how to Awaken your fighter's true potential in Jump Force by taking advantage of the Awakening Gauge.
Jump Force is here to help celebrate Shonen Jump's 50th anniversary. But is the game worth celebrating itself or is it just fandom fodder? Our review.
Shonen Jump fans can fight as their favorite characters when Jump Force debuts this week.
The Jump Force roster grows larger with the addition of Jotaro and Dio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
Learn about the specific dates, start times, and end times for each of the Jump Force open beta trials.
Uzumaki ninja Boruto and Dragon Quest's Dai are joining the roster.
Dai steps away from his conflict with the Demon King in Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai to assist heroes in Jump Force.
Discover each of the confirmed characters featured in Jump Force, the upcoming three-on-three fighter from the team at Spike Chunsoft.