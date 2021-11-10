Jump Force to be delisted in February 2022 Bandai Namco will cease development and pull Jump Force from digital shelves in a few months.

Jump Force is a fighting game that sees popular characters from different anime going head-to-head. Released back in 2018, the game was never able to garner the critical acclaim or the consistent player base that it had hoped for. Now, less than four years after that launch, Jump Force will be getting the axe. Bandai Namco has announced that it will be delisting Jump Force in February 2022.

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the sunsetting of Jump Force in a tweet and post to its website. “Our sincere thanks goes out to all Jump Force players and fans for their support; but with all good things, they must come to an end.” Jump Force will no longer be available for purchase on digital storefronts in the Americas starting on February 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. In addition, the game’s online service will be shut down on August 24, 2022.

Our sincere thanks goes out to all Jump Force players and fans for their support; but with all good things, they must come to an end.



Jump Force’s availability through digital purchase in the Americas will end on 2/7/2022 at 5 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/upzmWbqmcP — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2021

Bandai Namco doesn’t give much of an explanation for Jump Force’s delisting, but it’s likely a result of the game’s lack of growth in players since its 2018 launch. Despite having attractive names like Goku, Naruto, Luffy, and more on its roster, Jump Force received middling reviews at best. The game also never caught on competitively, as the FGC could have certainly been a big boost to its popularity.

When Jump Force gets delisted, you will no longer be able to buy it digitally on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC. That said, the delisting doesn’t impact the distribution or use of physical copies of the game. You can still purchase and boot up hard copies of Jump Force after its delisting, and enjoy the game for as long as you like. Of course, players will only be able to access single-player content once the online servers go down.