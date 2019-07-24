Nintendo to begin selling Neon Blue & Red Joy-Cons individually in November
Previously only available as a pair or with certain editions of the Nintendo Switch, the Neon Blue and Red Joy-Cons will be available separately next month.
The company has yet to officially comment, but it may be working on an easy way to replace Joy-Cons affected by the Joy-Con Drift issue.
