Nintendo is launching pretty pink Joy-Cons alongside Princess Peach: Showtime!

Nintendo shared the first look at these pretty pink Joy-Cons on the official Nintendo of America Twitter. These Joy-Cons aren’t too much different from the regular ones. They simply come in a light pink color reminiscent of Princess Peach’s own signature shade on her dress and most things involving her. Regardless, it seems these particular Joy-Cons may be in limited supply. Nintendo shares that they’ll be at select retailers and on the My Nintendo Store website for a “limited time,” meaning once they’re gone, they might be gone for a while. They’ll be available to purchase starting on March 22, 2024.

Source: Nintendo

The release of the pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coincides directly with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime!, which will be coming out on the same day. Revealed back in September 2023 during that month’s Nintendo Direct, Princess Peach: Showtime! will star Nintendo’s iconic princess as she takes on different costumes to make her way through a series of themed platforming adventures. We’ve already seen Patissier Peach, Swordfighter Peach, and Kung-Fu Peach, and Detective Peach, just to name a few.

With these new Joy-Cons revealed and Princess Peach: Showtime! approaching fast beside them, stay tuned for more details leading up to their release.