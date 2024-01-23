New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo is launching pretty pink Joy-Cons alongside Princess Peach: Showtime!

The pastel pink set of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons will be available at select retailers and on My Nintendo Store for a limited time.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

We’re fast approaching more of Nintendo’s next big releases on the Switch, including Princess Peach: Showtime! in March, and Nintendo is putting out some new hardware for the occasion. This week, the big N revealed new special edition pastel pink Joy-Cons that will be launching at the same time as Showtime!, and they’ll be available for a limited time at specific retailers.

Nintendo shared the first look at these pretty pink Joy-Cons on the official Nintendo of America Twitter. These Joy-Cons aren’t too much different from the regular ones. They simply come in a light pink color reminiscent of Princess Peach’s own signature shade on her dress and most things involving her. Regardless, it seems these particular Joy-Cons may be in limited supply. Nintendo shares that they’ll be at select retailers and on the My Nintendo Store website for a “limited time,” meaning once they’re gone, they might be gone for a while. They’ll be available to purchase starting on March 22, 2024.

Patissier Peach baking pastries in Princess Peach: Showtime!
Princess Peach: Showtime! launches on March 22, 2024 and the limited edition pastel pink Nintendo Joy-Cons will be available the same day.
Source: Nintendo

The release of the pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coincides directly with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime!, which will be coming out on the same day. Revealed back in September 2023 during that month’s Nintendo Direct, Princess Peach: Showtime! will star Nintendo’s iconic princess as she takes on different costumes to make her way through a series of themed platforming adventures. We’ve already seen Patissier Peach, Swordfighter Peach, and Kung-Fu Peach, and Detective Peach, just to name a few.

With these new Joy-Cons revealed and Princess Peach: Showtime! approaching fast beside them, stay tuned for more details leading up to their release.

