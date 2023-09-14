Princess Peach: Showtime! comes to Switch in March 2024 The Princess Peach game has an official title and release date.

Earlier this summer, Nintendo made the interesting move to reveal that it was working on a game about Princess Peach, but neglected to provide any other details — even a release date. The game got a proper unveiling as Princess Peach: Showtime! during the September 2023 Direct. In addition to a gameplay reveal, it was announced that Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released on March 22, 2024.

Princes Peach: Showtime! puts the Mushroom Kingdom’s princess in the spotlight as she visits the Sparkle Theater to watch a play. However, those plans are ruined by an evil witch and her sinister accomplice. Peach will need to hit the stage and take on the Sourbunch. In doing so, she will don multiple personas that help her face any challenge. This includes Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Pâtisserie Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and more.

Each version of Peach has its own unique abilities as demonstrated in the trailer. Nintendo actually announced that it was working on a game about Princess Peach back in June, and we now have concrete details about the new spin-off. This will mark Peach’s first starring role in a video game since Super Princess Peach back in 2005.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Will be released for the Switch on March 22, 2024. The game joins the likes of Mario vs Donkey Kong and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door as upcoming titles for the hybrid console. Bookmark our Nintendo topic page for future updates as we get closer to release.