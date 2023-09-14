New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Princess Peach: Showtime! comes to Switch in March 2024

The Princess Peach game has an official title and release date.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Earlier this summer, Nintendo made the interesting move to reveal that it was working on a game about Princess Peach, but neglected to provide any other details — even a release date. The game got a proper unveiling as Princess Peach: Showtime! during the September 2023 Direct. In addition to a gameplay reveal, it was announced that Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released on March 22, 2024.

Princes Peach: Showtime! puts the Mushroom Kingdom’s princess in the spotlight as she visits the Sparkle Theater to watch a play. However, those plans are ruined by an evil witch and her sinister accomplice. Peach will need to hit the stage and take on the Sourbunch. In doing so, she will don multiple personas that help her face any challenge. This includes Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Pâtisserie Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and more.

Each version of Peach has its own unique abilities as demonstrated in the trailer. Nintendo actually announced that it was working on a game about Princess Peach back in June, and we now have concrete details about the new spin-off. This will mark Peach’s first starring role in a video game since Super Princess Peach back in 2005.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Will be released for the Switch on March 22, 2024. The game joins the likes of Mario vs Donkey Kong and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door as upcoming titles for the hybrid console. Bookmark our Nintendo topic page for future updates as we get closer to release.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola