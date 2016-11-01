Untitled Goose Game is the second indie to win D.I.C.E. Awards' Game of the Year
House House's Untitled Goose Game is in good company with Journey as the second indie title to ever score the D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year accolade.
Thatgamecompany is currently working on 'a game about giving.'
Thanks to a promotional image for Journey, we may have learned of a new feature expected to come to the PlayStation 4.
PlayStation is kicking off its annual summer PLAY promotion next week, starting with the remastered Journey. Each subsequent week will see a new release, with N++, Galak-Z, and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture all making their anticipated PS4 debuts.
Sony may have accidentally outed the release date of the PlayStation 4 version of Journey.
You can have a deep and satisfying gaming experience without having to spend 40 hours or more playing it. Here are ten games that will satisfy without eating up all your spare time.
It was one of the single best gaming experiences to be found on PlayStation 3 and now Sony is looking to bring Journey to a whole new generation on PS4 with a remastered effort.
Two games hailed for their artistic prowess on PlayStation 3 are heading to PS4 later this year.
Weekend Confirmed is back with Garnett, Ariel Angelotti, Jeff Mattas, and funnyman Christian Spicer. This week brings some Xenoblade Chronicles, Journey discussion, next-gen console speculation, and Operation Raccoon City vs. Silent Hill Downpour talk.
Journey has been receiving tons of praise for its inspirational art direction. But, it also features online play--a feature you may have a chance to try next week.