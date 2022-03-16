ID@Xbox Showcase March 2022: All announcements, reveals, & trailers
Xbox had a fine collection of indie gaming announcements for us. Check out everything that was shown during the stream right here.
WrestleQuest promises to be a pro wrestling game like no other, exploring a different genre entirely.
The folks at iam8bit have entered the world of game publishing and their debut title was revealed during Wednesday's ID@Xbox presentation.
The long-awaited Tunic is now available and at the last second, it's been announced as a day one Xbox Game Pass title.