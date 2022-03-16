ID@Xbox Showcase March 2022: All announcements, reveals, & trailers Xbox had a fine collection of indie gaming announcements for us. Check out everything that was shown during the stream right here.

The ID@Xbox Showcase events are cool ways to see all sorts of indie gaming goodness coming to the Xbox and Windows PC ecosystem. We got another one of these events this March 2022 and it brought with it a wealth of reveals of upcoming new games, as well as news and updates for games that are already out. Did you miss the show? Don’t worry. You can see everything that appeared at the ID@Xbox livestream right here.

The March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase event took place on March 16, 2022. During the show, we got looks at a ton of interesting new indie content for Xbox, including Tunic on Xbox Game Pass, interactive movie trilogy Immortality, strategy RPG Lost Eidolons, and so much more. You can see the entirety of the presentation here:

Miss anything in particular from the event? We’ve got it all gathered here. Check out all of the trailers, announcements, and reveals from ID@Xbox March 2022 just below:

T-Pain guides the rule of the Holy Booty Empire in Crusader Kings 3

The legendary @TPAIN made a special appearance during @ID_Xbox's showcase to give everyone a look at how he governs over his Holy Booty Empire in Crusader Kings 3. https://t.co/4GrijlxSxm pic.twitter.com/Fv36TjfWSl — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 16, 2022

Maybe one of the more interesting things seen during the ID@Xbox Showcase for March 2022 was an ad for Crusader Kings 3, which is riding high on the back of its Royal Court expansion and release of the console editions of the game. During ID@Xbox, we got an ad for the game with rap legend and royalty T-Pain acting as the guiding hand of the Holy Booty Empire. It was a fun exploration of ruling decisions and the intrigue and subterfuge that comes with being a leader.

Tunic is launching on Xbox Game Pass

It’s been a long time coming, but Tunic is finally out for all to enjoy. Publisher Finji and developer Andrew Shouldice not only shared the launch trailer for Tunic, but reiterated that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a Day One launch.

Escape Academy educates the masses on the subject of the escape room

Escape rooms have been a bit more difficult to play around with in the last couple years, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy them in more digital ways. Enter the Escape Academy from iam8bit Presents and developer Coin Crew Games. It's literally a school for learning the tricks and nature of escape rooms. You will operate within various rooms and solve their puzzles in order to get out as soon as possible under the watchful eye of teachers, professors and other Escape Academy staff. Set to debut in June 2022 on PC, we can look forward to seeing more on this game soon.

WrestleQuest brings the pageantry of pro wrestling to a new RPG

Pro wrestling video games have been plentiful throughout the years, even if the quality is sometimes questionable. However, we've never really had a game that explored the story and rise of a star in the squared circle. WrestleQuest is that game. Coming from Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games, WrestleQuest will put players in the role of a young star who rises through the ranks of pro wrestling stardom from jobber to World Heavyweight Champion. We'll even see legends like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts making guest appearances in the game as legends for the protagonist to chase after. WrestleQuest is set to hit consoles and PC this coming summer 2022.

