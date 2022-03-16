New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Escape Academy is the first game from iam8bit Presents

The folks at iam8bit have entered the world of game publishing and their debut title was revealed during Wednesday's ID@Xbox presentation.
Ozzie Mejia
1

For years, iam8bit has been in the business of exhibiting video game related art exhibits, as well as issuing special gaming collectibles. Now the company is ready to jump into the world of video game publishing and the first official iam8bit Presents title was revealed on Wednesday during the ID@Xbox Showcase. Players must put their skills to the test in Coin Crew Games' new team-based puzzle challenge, Escape Academy.

Escape Academy will put players in the role of escapists-in-training. As part of their academic journey, these players must find ways to exit massive escape rooms before time runs out. There are multiple steps to finding an exit. This can mean solving puzzles that are out in the open, deciphering riddles, interacting with objects, or simply following intuition to success. Basically, think of what you would do in an actual escape room and try to apply that here. Of course, you'll have to act fast, because you'll often be working against the timer. The timer may or may not lead to deadly nerve gas filling the room.

The iam8bit team teased their jump into publishing earlier this week, but this also appears to be a new beginning for the folks at Coin Crew Games. This studio is previously known for massive arcade machines, which are often found at institutions like Dave & Busters, Great Wolf Lodge, and Two Bit Circus. Escape Academy will represent their first entry into the home video game market.

Look for Escape Academy to debut this June on PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will also be available to pick up on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. This isn't all we have to report from Wednesday's ID@Xbox Showcase. Keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

