Escape Academy is the first game from iam8bit Presents The folks at iam8bit have entered the world of game publishing and their debut title was revealed during Wednesday's ID@Xbox presentation.

For years, iam8bit has been in the business of exhibiting video game related art exhibits, as well as issuing special gaming collectibles. Now the company is ready to jump into the world of video game publishing and the first official iam8bit Presents title was revealed on Wednesday during the ID@Xbox Showcase. Players must put their skills to the test in Coin Crew Games' new team-based puzzle challenge, Escape Academy.

Escape Academy will put players in the role of escapists-in-training. As part of their academic journey, these players must find ways to exit massive escape rooms before time runs out. There are multiple steps to finding an exit. This can mean solving puzzles that are out in the open, deciphering riddles, interacting with objects, or simply following intuition to success. Basically, think of what you would do in an actual escape room and try to apply that here. Of course, you'll have to act fast, because you'll often be working against the timer. The timer may or may not lead to deadly nerve gas filling the room.

iam8bit presents...



iam8bit Presents!



Tune in to the @ID_Xbox Showcase on March 16 at 10 AM PT to see the first game from our NEW publishing label. pic.twitter.com/9jDM6iQMzh — iam8bit (@iam8bit) March 14, 2022

The iam8bit team teased their jump into publishing earlier this week, but this also appears to be a new beginning for the folks at Coin Crew Games. This studio is previously known for massive arcade machines, which are often found at institutions like Dave & Busters, Great Wolf Lodge, and Two Bit Circus. Escape Academy will represent their first entry into the home video game market.

Look for Escape Academy to debut this June on PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will also be available to pick up on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. This isn't all we have to report from Wednesday's ID@Xbox Showcase. Keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.