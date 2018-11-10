Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is announced for Xbox Series X
Ninja Theory's follow up to one of 2017's best games will be a showcase title for Microsoft's upcoming console.
Ninja Theory's follow up to one of 2017's best games will be a showcase title for Microsoft's upcoming console.
Ninja Theory's previously canceled game Razer could be reborn at E3 2019.
The BAFTA-winning psychological horror game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is bringing its unique brand of terror to Nintendo Switch.
Ninja Theory's psychological masterpiece will soon be free for players who subscribe to Microsoft's Games Pass service.
The scholarship will help aspiring mental health professionals.
Now you can stuff stockings with Ninja Theory's stellar psychological thriller.
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has finally reached 100,000 in sales on Xbox One, prompting developer Ninja Theory to donate another $25,000 to Mental Health America.
Owners of the game on Steam get the VR version for free.
Get some classic alien defense sim goodness with a free copy of Xenonauts and then dive into over 1000 discounted games.
What Remains of Edith Finch and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice highlight the latest BAFTA Game Award winning titles.