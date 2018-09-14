Schiit Hel review: This is the Schiit I'm talking about
California-based audio company Schiit has formally entered the gaming audio market with an outstanding solution for players who love music as much as games.
California-based audio company Schiit has formally entered the gaming audio market with an outstanding solution for players who love music as much as games.
A lot of gaming headsets aren't nearly what they claim to be, but do the LS25 and the LS41 gaming headsets from LucidSound offer enough audio fidelity for the asking price? Our impressions.
Audeze is wading into the crowded waters of the gaming headset market with a product unlike any other out there. Does the Mobius live up to its lofty price tag?
There's an over-the-ear, on-ear, and earbud design in this set and two of them are available as of today.
The demands of music reproduction are higher than that of game audio. If listening to music matters to you, a gaming headset might not be able to cut the mustard.