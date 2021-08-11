New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 announced at Galaxy Unpacked August 2021

Samsung's latest smart earbuds were revealed at the latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation and are set to deliver better sound in an ever-stylish form.
TJ Denzer
As Samsung has worked on various forms of its smart technology, ear buds have been a big part of that with the Galaxy Buds. With the latest Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung showed off the newest generations of a number of its mobile and smart tech products, and its Galaxy Buds line was part of that. We recently saw the reveal of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2, and they’ll be available to get your hands on later this August.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 were announced at the latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation on August 11, 2021. The newest version of Samsung’s smart and stylish ear bud design, the Galaxy Buds2 were designed in collaboration with the AKG acoustics company. These earbuds feature crystal clear and balanced sound design, active noise cancellation, and passthrough sound to be able to pick up conversation when you need to without taking them out. It also features a three-microphone design so you’ll both hear and come through with solid quality when taking calls. The new Buds2 will come in white, black, lavender, and green colors and be available on August 25, starting at $149.99. Pre-orders are open now.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area.

