Half-Life remake Black Mesa set to leave Early Access in March
After over a decade of development, Crowbar Collective is ready to launch the 1.0 of their Half-Life remake, Black Mesa.
It's not Half Life 3, but we'll take it.
The patch also affects other games using the Half-Life engine, including Counter-Strike, Day of Defeat, Condition Zero, Half-Life: Blue Shift, Half-Life: Opposing Force and Team Fortress Classic.
At this point, who knows when Half-Life 3 is coming?
The team at Crowbar Collective have released their re-imagining of the original Half-Life using Valve's Source, called Black Mesa, on Steam Early Access today.
Left 4 Dead's latest sequel may not be far off, according to a former studio member.
MobyGames Classic continues with our second selection: Valve's 1998 hit Half-Life. Tell us your Half-Life stories in the comments below and we'll add them to the weekend update for this feature!