December Xbox Games with Gold features Jurassic World Evolution
Welcome, Xbox Live Gold members, to Jurassic World!
Welcome, Xbox Live Gold members, to Jurassic World!
The animal kingdom awaits, as Wednesday's Planet Zoo trailer gets ready for next week's pre-order beta.
Frontier Developments looks to do for safaris what it did for theme parks with Planet Zoo. Shacknews takes a first look during E3 2019.
Frontier Developments took the stage at the E3 2019 PC Gaming Showcase to give players their first look at Planet Zoo.
Frontier Developments dino-park simulator gets even bigger with a new piece of premium DLC later this month.
When something's strange in your amusement park, who you gonna call? Planet Coaster's Ghostbusters DLC!
The latest Jurassic World Evolution update upgrades current terrain tools for the better.
Planet Coaster is getting a new DLC pack next week and to celebrate, Frontier is offering a free Copperhead Strike roller coaster to all users.
Get ready to expand your Planet Coaster inventory significantly.
This park manager has the answers and a whole more, so check out our interview from E3 2018.