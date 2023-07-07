Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin brings RTS gameplay to the Mortal Realms Shacknews takes a first look at the latest strategy game set in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe.

Games Workshop has given numerous publishers and developers opportunities to tell different stories across the different corners of Warhammer lore. Frontier Developments, the publisher behind Elite: Dangerous, is next up to the plate and focuses on the Age of Sigmar universe. Players are about to guide four factions across a journey of conquest in the upcoming Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin. Shacknews recently got to take a first look.

Head of Video and Warhamer aficionado Greg Burke got to jump into Realms of Ruin and reports in on this real-time strategy game set in Warhammer's Age of Sigmar universe. The game follows a cinematic, fully voice-acted campaign that focuses on members of the Stormcast Eternals, who are scouting the Mortal Realms in an effort to retake the wildlands in the name of Sigmar. Players will manage familiar units like the Liberators, Vanguard Hunters, and Stormdrake Guard and guide them to victory against adversaries like the Orruk Warclans.

Greg goes into details on the campaign and the Versus mode, which allows for 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Interestingly, he talks about some of the keys to victory that go beyond simply wiping the opponent off the map.

Be sure to check out Greg's full Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin preview in the video above and enjoy some gameplay clips along the way. The game is currently in open beta until July 10. Those interested in checking it out can request access over on Steam. For more gameplay previews, interviews, and all things video games, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.