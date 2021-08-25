New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Jurassic World Evolution 2 breaks out of containment this November

New gameplay and features for Jurassic World Evolution 2 were shown at Gamescom 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was revealed earlier this summer and is the follow up to the 2018 Frontier Developments game. Players will once again be able to build their own park, manage resources, and build their own dinosaurs. A new trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2 was shown during Gamescom 2021 and featured gameplay, as well as some new content.

We got our second big look at Jurassic World Evolution 2 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. In addition to all of the park-building features present in the first game, the sequel to Jurassic World Evolution is looking to up its offerings to players.

Both Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard will appear to reprise their roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing, respectively. With the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom setting the stage for dinosaurs all over the world, that concept is being realized in Jurassic World Evolution 2. New environments will serve as a brand new playground for players to create the dinosaur theme park of their dreams.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 also adds a “What if” mode, where players will be faced with alternate reality scenarios based on the events of the 5 existing Jurassic Park movies. Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be released on November 9 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Stick with Shacknews for all of the news from Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola