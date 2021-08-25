Jurassic World Evolution 2 breaks out of containment this November New gameplay and features for Jurassic World Evolution 2 were shown at Gamescom 2021.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was revealed earlier this summer and is the follow up to the 2018 Frontier Developments game. Players will once again be able to build their own park, manage resources, and build their own dinosaurs. A new trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2 was shown during Gamescom 2021 and featured gameplay, as well as some new content.

We got our second big look at Jurassic World Evolution 2 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. In addition to all of the park-building features present in the first game, the sequel to Jurassic World Evolution is looking to up its offerings to players.

“For the very first time, players will build their parks beyond the confines of the Muertes Archipelago. The game is set immediately after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and will immerse players in an original Jurassic World story as they lead efforts to control, conserve and contain dinosaurs alongside an iconic cast of characters from the films.”

Both Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard will appear to reprise their roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing, respectively. With the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom setting the stage for dinosaurs all over the world, that concept is being realized in Jurassic World Evolution 2. New environments will serve as a brand new playground for players to create the dinosaur theme park of their dreams.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 also adds a “What if” mode, where players will be faced with alternate reality scenarios based on the events of the 5 existing Jurassic Park movies. Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be released on November 9 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Stick with Shacknews for all of the news from Gamescom Opening Night Live.