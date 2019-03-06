Sekiro wins SXSW 2020 Game of the Year - full Gaming Awards winners list
In lieu of SXSW 2020's cancelation, the list of Gaming Awards winners was announced online, in which Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year.
Mech battles and signature FromSoftware style combine in the latest Metal Wolf Chaos XD "Let's Party" launch trailer.
Xbox E3 2019 was home to the first trailer for Elden Ring, the epic collaboration between Bandai Namco, FromSoftware, and George R.R. Martin.
A security flaw on Bandai Namco's website could have leaked a new collaboration between George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki.
Nioh fans can jump into the closed alpha of Nioh 2 at the end of May, stretching into June.
It looks like FromSoftware could very well be working with George R.R. Martin to bring a new game to the masses.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sold two million copies in just 10 days, which is an impressive milestone for the new FromSoftware game.
You died, Samurai! We revisit our Shacknews review for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and weigh it alongside reviews from around the gaming world in this edition of Final Score.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hasn't been out more than a week but Danflesh111 put together a speedrun that can put many to shame.
With weeks before its big release date, Shacknews gets a hands-on rematch with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, while also learning about the story that lies underneath.