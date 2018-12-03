A Final Fantasy 15 MMO spinoff is being developed for mobile devices
It would appear that a Final Fantasy 15 MMO is in the works for mobile devices, slated first for Chinese release with a global launch planned for the future.
It would appear that a Final Fantasy 15 MMO is in the works for mobile devices, slated first for Chinese release with a global launch planned for the future.
Square Enix's MMO gets a new trailer during their E3 conference
Final Fantasy 14's latest event is getting a guest appearance from Final Fantasy 15's Noctis Lucis Caelum, where players can earn some sleek FF15 rewards.
The former Square Enix employee is hard at work with his new studio.
We don't know what the new project is, but Tabata hopes to solidify it as his next challenge after Final Fantasy XV.
Embark on an Adventure from Another World, as Noctis and company join the battle to save the Final Fantasy XV world in Final Fantasy XIV Online.
The multiplayer component for Final Fantasy XV is about to get branched off into its own separate entity.
Plans for Final Fantasy 15's remaining DLC packs have changed in a big way, as Luminous Productions looks to focus on an entirely new game.
The boys are back in town.
If you can look like Noctis, always try to look like Noctis.