A Final Fantasy 15 MMO spinoff is being developed for mobile devices It would appear that a Final Fantasy 15 MMO is in the works for mobile devices, slated first for Chinese release with a global launch planned for the future.

Final Fantasy 15 was quite the success for the series back in 2016. The strange mix of a coming of age journey with sci-fi and magical elements in the midst of a world prepared for war made the story of Noctis’ and his friends and foes stand out among the Final Fantasy franchise. That said, there’s plenty of success to be had in Final Fantasy MMOs as well. Final Fantasy 14 has been proving it for years. Now it seems we’re going to get to reexplore the world of Final Fantasy 15 with a new MMO in the works for mobile devices.

The Final Fantasy XV mobile MMO was reported on January 7, 2020 via gaming blog Kultur (as reported by Kotaku). The game is slated to take place in a parallel world to the story of the original Final Fantasy XV, set timewise after Noctis begins his journey. Where previous Final Fantasy 15 mobile efforts have resulted in cartoony (albeit not bad) variations like Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition, Kultur claims the new FF15 MMO is set to bring the original console version’s “flashy action and graphics” to mobile devices with a touch control interface.

According to analyst Daniel “ZhugeEX” Ahmad, the Final Fantasy 15 MMO has been in the works since December 2017 and will first launch in China under South Korean developer JSC Games and Chinese game maker GAEA Mobile. According to Ahmad, a global release of the game is planned as well.

We’ve enjoyed the likes of Final Fantasy 15 and the mobile efforts of the Pocket Edition in the past. Meanwhile, we’ve seen full well that an MMO model works for the Final Fantasy universe with the ongoing success of Final Fantasy 14 through expansions like Shadowbringers. That is to say, we’d happily revisit the world of FF15 again. It seems well worth a try.

Are you interested in checking out Final Fantasy 15 as a mobile MMO? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below. We’ll have more on the FF15 MMO as further news and information become available.