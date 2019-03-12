Final Fantasy 9 is being adapted into a children's animated series
The production is being handled by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios, who will produce and distribute the animated adaptation.
The production is being handled by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios, who will produce and distribute the animated adaptation.
Xbox One is the latest modern platform to get some well-known Final Fantasy classics, with 7, 10, 10-2, and 12 on their way.
Final Fantasy 9 isn't just coming to Nintendo Switch. It's out today! Surprise!
Nearly a full decade worth of Final Fantasy games will soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch, including fan favorite Final Fantasy 9.
Square Enix surprised everyone at Tokyo Game Show with the announcement and immediate launch of the PS4 port of Final Fantasy IX.
Hironobu Sakaguchi picks the obvious game, with some incentive.
It only took 16 years, but Final Fantasy 9 is now available for PC.
Could we be seeing a port of a port when Final Fantasy 9 comes to PC?
Greg goes over the second in command, while he continues to explore the hierarchy in the world of video game villains.
The PC version is still in the shop, but the mobile versions of Final Fantasy IX are ready to go today.