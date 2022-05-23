Final Fantasy 9 animated series to be shown at Las Vegas Licensing Expo this week A recent interview teased that we could be getting our first look at Square Enix and Cyber Group Studios' upcoming Final Fantasy 9 animated series soon.

About a year after the original tease of a Final Fantasy 9 animated series adapted from the hit RPG, we may finally get to see what the production team at Cyber Group Studios has been cooking up. In a recent interview, a lead at Cyber Group revealed that we may get our first look at the series during the Licensing Expo event in Las Vegas this week.

Said interview recently dropped on the Animation Magazine website, where Cyber Group Studios VP of international licensing and marketing Bruno Danzel d’Aumont shared some details on what viewers can expect from the studio during the Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2022 event. Set to run from May 24 to May 26 this week, the Licensing Expo sees thousands of consumer and entertainment brands come together with a few reveals during the overall event. It’s during this event that d’Aumont claimed the first major look at the Final Fantasy 9 animated series Cyber Group has been working on will be shown.

Final Fantasy 9 is widely considered by many to be one of the best stories of the franchise and Cyber Group Studios has been working on an animated series adaptation of it since around June 2021.

“It will be a great opportunity to share our upcoming plans with our licensees, agents, and new partners,” d’Aumont shared. “Additionally, our most recently developed shows — Digital Girl, The McFire Family, Press Start! and Final Fantasy IX — will be presented for the first time. These four new series have a strong licensing appeal for different age targets.”

The Final Fantasy 9 animated series was first teased by Cyber Group Studios in collaboration with Square Enix back in June 2021. One of the most beloved narratives of the entire Final Fantasy series, FF9 was to be adapted into a children’s animated series that was set to go into production around late 2021 or early 2022. If it’s being shown at the upcoming Licensing Expo, then it seems as though things are coming along nicely for the project.

As we await further details on Cyber Group Studios’ upcoming Final Fantasy 9 animated series, stay tuned to Shacknews for more updates and reveals throughout the week.