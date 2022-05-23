Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final Fantasy 9 animated series to be shown at Las Vegas Licensing Expo this week

A recent interview teased that we could be getting our first look at Square Enix and Cyber Group Studios' upcoming Final Fantasy 9 animated series soon.
TJ Denzer
8

About a year after the original tease of a Final Fantasy 9 animated series adapted from the hit RPG, we may finally get to see what the production team at Cyber Group Studios has been cooking up. In a recent interview, a lead at Cyber Group revealed that we may get our first look at the series during the Licensing Expo event in Las Vegas this week.

Said interview recently dropped on the Animation Magazine website, where Cyber Group Studios VP of international licensing and marketing Bruno Danzel d’Aumont shared some details on what viewers can expect from the studio during the Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2022 event. Set to run from May 24 to May 26 this week, the Licensing Expo sees thousands of consumer and entertainment brands come together with a few reveals during the overall event. It’s during this event that d’Aumont claimed the first major look at the Final Fantasy 9 animated series Cyber Group has been working on will be shown.

Final Fantasy 9 is widely considered by many to be one of the best stories of the franchise and Cyber Group Studios has been working on an animated series adaptation of it since around June 2021.

“It will be a great opportunity to share our upcoming plans with our licensees, agents, and new partners,” d’Aumont shared. “Additionally, our most recently developed shows — Digital Girl, The McFire Family, Press Start! and Final Fantasy IX — will be presented for the first time. These four new series have a strong licensing appeal for different age targets.”

The Final Fantasy 9 animated series was first teased by Cyber Group Studios in collaboration with Square Enix back in June 2021. One of the most beloved narratives of the entire Final Fantasy series, FF9 was to be adapted into a children’s animated series that was set to go into production around late 2021 or early 2022. If it’s being shown at the upcoming Licensing Expo, then it seems as though things are coming along nicely for the project.

As we await further details on Cyber Group Studios’ upcoming Final Fantasy 9 animated series, stay tuned to Shacknews for more updates and reveals throughout the week.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews
    May 23, 2022 8:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Final Fantasy 9 animated series to be shown at Las Vegas Licensing Expo this week

    redshak
      May 23, 2022 9:01 AM

      Final Fantasy 9 is widely considered by many to be one of the best stories of the franchise

      it's bottom tier FF!

      JohnnyChugs
        May 23, 2022 9:08 AM

        How dare.

        redshak
          May 23, 2022 9:29 AM

          I mean isn't every main game since better? 10,12,13,15 I would all out ahead of 9.

          JohnnyChugs
            May 23, 2022 10:10 AM

            I was about to get riled up before you said 13 was better than 9. Good one.

          CyCo_PL
            May 23, 2022 1:57 PM

            I picked up FF13 again recently (originally played nearly to end on PS3) because it runs in 4K on XSX now... still not good. Hours into the game and I still just feel like I'm running down a hallway from cutscene to cutscene.

            The Grolar Bear
              May 23, 2022 1:59 PM

              The whole game felt like one giant tutorial, and when they finally take the training wheels off the game just ends.

      fleabug
        May 23, 2022 9:19 AM

        0_o

      omnova
        May 23, 2022 10:02 AM

        Best in the franchise if you ignore all the other ones!

      Conan
        May 23, 2022 10:35 AM

        Better than every single one that's come out since.

        kallanta
          May 23, 2022 10:47 AM

          I liked 12's tale quite a bit!

          redshak
            May 23, 2022 1:35 PM

            You know what I liked so much about the story in 12? It was easy to keep a handle on what you were doing and why. Most FF games just spiral off into WE MUST FIGHT THE ULTIMATE SPACE SQUID ON PLANET XYZJD but 12 actually makes sense all the way to the ending.

        The Grolar Bear
          May 23, 2022 1:58 PM

          I… think I agree with this.

        duncandun
          May 23, 2022 2:50 PM

          14 is better

      zipperface
        May 23, 2022 11:22 AM

        FF8 is way better.

      jayacheess
        May 23, 2022 12:36 PM

        Your ultimate failure has just been documented on shacknews.com

      Proximate Cause
        May 23, 2022 1:39 PM

        Gotta say, I agree. FF9 was one of my least liked FF games. Maybe it was the zany characters, maybe the fact that it came so late in the PS1 days, maybe it was the story. Didn’t mesh with it.

    valcan_s
      May 23, 2022 2:42 PM

      Personally I am juiced for it, to me the recent original FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsVraq-v0JI : was an incredible piece of art and I would die to have a full animated series at this level of epicness!!!!!!!!

      Can you imagine 8 part series like the Endwalker trailer!!!!!!??????????????????????? I think the potential is massive and I don't care it based on FF9.

      I want to believe make it own! With other animated series going hard and being successful recently I think this trend will continue and we are all in for something special in the following years to come and I embrace it!!!!!!!!

      { Picard : warp 10!!! } :)

