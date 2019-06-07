ShackStream: Exploring Iberia in Euro Truck Simulator 2
This week, Jan hops behind the wheel of a truck in Euro Truck Simulator 2 to head down the coast of France and Spain towards Southern Portugal to see what the Iberia DLC is all about.
This week, Jan hops behind the wheel of a truck in Euro Truck Simulator 2 to head down the coast of France and Spain towards Southern Portugal to see what the Iberia DLC is all about.
Euro Truck Simulator 2 better prepare itself for an influx of drunken Chatty drivers and loads of hot truckin' action across the continent of France.
Euro Truck Simulator 2 receives its massive 1.35 update today. We dive into it to get a taste of the open roads of Europe.
The ever-popular trucking title picks up some new trailers to go with its trailer ownership update.
Parce que nous avons eu un petit convoi rockin pendant la nuit.