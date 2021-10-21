American/Euro Truck Simulator update 1.42 patch notes bring mod support to convoys Convoy participants have reason to celebrate as SCS is bringing convoy mod support out of beta status.

One of the most exciting developments in PC gaming this year was the introduction of official multiplayer support for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. While the initial rollout of multiplayer support (known in-game as convoys) was very much welcomed by the community, it came with the caveat that no modifications could be used. WIt the release of today’s 1.42 patch for both truck titles, convoy participants can now use mods when playing with their friends.

SCS, the developer behind both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, took to their Steam Community portal to announce the news of today’s update. The addition of support for third-party mods within the convoy system will be a godsend for dedicated players of the popular long-haul trucking sims. The modding community has been an integral part of these games’ success over the years. Players have been producing custom truck parts, paint jobs, sound overhauls, maps, and much more.

Image Credit: SCS Software

Understandably, accommodating a potentially endless amount of third-party mods within the confines of a multiplayer game can be complicated. If all participants do not have matching versions of said mods installed, the resulting session could potentially be plagued with missing truck models, broken sound, and potentially game-crashing bugs. SCS aims to alleviate these concerns with a new user interface built to help convoy participants get their modification synchronized via Steam Workshop. Upon joining a convoy, players will be prompted to install any mods being run by the host and the game will automatically download and install the necessary files.

The full patch notes for the 1.42 update are as follows:

Gameplay

Initial MOD support for Convoy multiplayer

UI

Convoy session modification UI added for MOD compatibility and downloads.

Other

Force feedback improved and available for more controller types on more systems (Linux)

Steering wheel animation range setting

The 1.42 update for American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 is available now for all owners. We look forward to seeing you and your custom anime lowboy trailer on the digital highways!