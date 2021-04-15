New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: Exploring Iberia in Euro Truck Simulator 2

This week, Jan hops behind the wheel of a truck in Euro Truck Simulator 2 to head down the coast of France and Spain towards Southern Portugal to see what the Iberia DLC is all about.
Jan Ole Peek
1

After spending some time behind the wheel of an American big rig in American Truck Simulator, we're heading to Europe this week to explore SCS Software's latest Euro Truck Simulator 2 DLC. In Iberia, we'll get to visit an entirely new region covering Spain and Portugal, including their capitals, Madrid and Lisbon, and several beautiful coastal cities like Barcelona.

We'll be hoping for nice weather as we hit the road on the Iberian Peninsula and haul cargo for Shacknews. Notable stopping points include the Rock of Gibraltar and the Tabernas Desert, mainland Europe's only desert. Let's hope we don't get too distracted by the sights that we forget to take care of the stuff we're pulling around behind us. Chances of disaster are reasonably high, as Jan has only been trucking a few times in the past year.

Map of Iberia DLC
Map of Iberia DLC

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to check out the Iberian Peninsula. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight or trucking destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola