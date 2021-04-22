ShackStream: Euro Truck Simulator 2 Ibera DLC in VR It's time to take virtual trucking... well, virtual. Watch Jan put on the HP Reverb G2 and deliver cargo across Spain and Portugal in Euro Truck Simulator 2's Iberia DLC.

Last week, we started our trucking adventures in Euro Truck Simulator 2's Iberia DLC and just barely made it into Spain. This week, we'll continue our tour of the latest expansion area developed by SCS Software, but we'll step it up a notch in the technical department. Instead of just trucking on a 2D screen - commonly referred to as "pancake gaming" - Jan will don his HP Reverb G2 VR headset before getting behind the wheel.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 has an official VR-compatible beta branch in Steam and while VR certainly offers more logistical and technical challenges, the VR experience is most certainly worthwhile. Jan has been practicing what trucking around Spain in VR is like lately, and he's only had a few incidents; nothing that won't buff right out. So expect some lovely Iberian scenery, some unavoidable vehicular incidents, and a lot of looking at Jan's head with an HMD on it.

The HP Reverb G2 works great with Euro Truck Simulator 2's VR beta branch.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to check out the Iberian Peninsula. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight or trucking destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight or are itching for some more time in Microsoft Flight Simulator, don't fret; Shack Air will return next Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!