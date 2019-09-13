Higan/bsnes author & SNES emulation trailblazer Near has passed away
Near was a huge force in emulation programming and innovation in pursuit of video game preservation.
Near was a huge force in emulation programming and innovation in pursuit of video game preservation.
Digital Eclipse emulation programmer Daniel Filner challenges the unique challenge of preserving Street Fighter II while simultaneously making small changes requested by Capcom, its publisher.
Nintendo made a show of taking out piracy sites over the summer, and this is one result of its efforts.
Big N has let its legal team loose on the ROM websites seeking an estimated $100 million or more in damages.
Donkey Kong's best buddy's racing game is due for an HD reboot, and one fan took it into his own hands.
The Legend of Zelda pirates looking to play on PC should be really happy.
Emulation problems are causing fan complaints and the publisher is moving to fix the issues.
Only the Wii U has an emulator so don't get conned. But here at Shack, you probably already know that.
Thanks to Wii U emulator CemU, it looks great. But Nintendo may not like it one bit.
The CEMU emulator team has the Wii U version running at about 15FPS.