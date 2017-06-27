New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Earthbound Series

Fan-made Mother 4 coming 'winter 2014'

It doesn't look Nintendo will ever begin work on another Mother game, so fans have taken it upon themselves to create their own, releasing a new trailer for the fan-made Mother 4.

