Fan-made 'Mother 4' game redubbed Oddity in charming new trailer What started as a fan-created continuation of the Earthbound series has been redubbed as Oddity in a fresh new and charming trailer for the upcoming game.

If you’re an avid fan of the Mother/Earthbound games from Nintendo, you may remember a fan-made game of Mother 4 was in the works for a long time. Though little has been known about it for years, the team behind it finally broke silence to share something new. The Mother 4 game has been renamed Oddity, and it has a fresh, spankin’ new trailer to go with its new name.

The trailer for Oddity was launched on January 2, 2020 via a YouTube channel for the game – 0197X. The trailer depicts many of the trademark elements of the popular Mother RPG series. The art is extremely similar, although there’s plenty of extra animation to give even more life to the vibrant look of the game. Set in the 1970s, players will take on the role of Travis Fields as he sets out with friends to unravel a mystery of disappearing people in the area of Pleides. It still looks like it will have turn-based combat in the style of classic JRPGs, albeit with hippies, evil raccoons, pop-guns, and other satirical elements also quite at home in a game inspired by the Mother series. The music is spot-on too. You can check out the trailer below.

The last we heard anything big about this game was back in 2013 when fans launched a trailer for their Mother 4 project. The former trailer has since been removed, but it’s great to see the game back in the conversation, even if its under the new name Oddity. Oddity has no release date at this time. As the trailer puts it, “it’ll be out when it’s ready.” Even so, the trailer has made quite a statement for what Oddity aims to offer. Even for what could be a grindy JRPG, if it has as much personality as the trailer exudes, we’re certainly interested.

We’ll be watching like hawks for more on Oddity as further information becomes available. What did you think of the Oddity trailer? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.