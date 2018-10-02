EA Sports refreshes NHL and UFC partnerships with multi-year deals
Much to no one's surprise, EA Sports has refreshed contracts with the NHL and UFC to continue producing officially licensed games for both organizations.
Much to no one's surprise, EA Sports has refreshed contracts with the NHL and UFC to continue producing officially licensed games for both organizations.
This new edition of the game celebrates Conor McGregor's return to the octagon in UFC 229.
UFC 3 Creative Director Brian Hayes sits down with Shacknews to discuss the upcoming MMA brawler.
EA Sports UFC 2 is getting ready to enter the octagon and we spoke to the game's creative director, Brian Hayes, about what kind of improvements we can expect from the last game.
Shortly after revealing Ronda Rousey was announced for the cover, EA Sports UFC 2 has added the game's second cover athlete: "The Notorious" Conor McGregor!
EA Sports has announced 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey will be the global cover athlete for UFC 2.