Nobody Saves the World is Drinkbox Studios' new action-RPG
The developers behind Guacamelee! have revealed their newest upcoming action-RPG, Nobody Saves the World.
The developers behind Guacamelee! have revealed their newest upcoming action-RPG, Nobody Saves the World.
Still haven't experienced the first Guacamelee. Steam is giving away the indie Metroidvania classic for free for the next two days, so step into the ring now.
The Guacamelee! 2 Nintendo Switch edition is out for some rasslin' fun today.
Still haven't played the first Guacamelee? That's on Nintendo Switch today.
Guacamelee 2 has entered the ring, but as the match begins, revisit the Shacknews review, along with reviews from our colleagues in the gaming world.
Having trouble with Guacamelee 2's final boss? Shacknews is here to help you save the Mexiverse.
Is Guacamelee 2 coming to the Nintendo Switch? In short, it's possible, but the developers aren't saying yes just yet.
Juan Aguacate has donned the mask again, but is his quest to save the Mexiverse as fun as his first adventure? Our review.
Guacamelee 2 finally has a release date and it will release simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PC.
It looks like Guacamelee 2 won't stay exclusive to PlayStation 4 for very long, as Drinkbox Studios has announced that the lucha-centric sequel will also come to PC.